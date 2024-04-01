South Africa: Cape Town Fire Displaces Over 700 in Informal Settlements - South African News Briefs - April 1, 2024

1 April 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Cape Town Fire Displaces Over 700 in Informal Settlements

A devastating Easter fire tore through Cape Town's informal settlements, leaving over 700 homeless, reports News24. The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management center found 339 homes destroyed across four sites, impacting 759 people. Humanitarian assistance from organizations like Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief provided hot meals, clothes, and hygiene kits for the next five days. The focus now shifts to debris removal, infrastructure repair, and rebuilding plans with affected communities. Sadly, two lives were lost and others were injured. Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause. Residents, shaken but hopeful, share their harrowing experiences and plead for continued support from community leaders and NGOs.

Durban Businessman's Family Denies Involvement in AKA Murder Case

The family of a prominent Durban businessman implicated in the murder of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane released a statement addressing the allegations, reports IOL. The businessman allegedly made a payment of R803,455 to one of the suspects, which the State claims was distributed among others involved. The family asserts that financial transactions between the businessman and the suspect were for legitimate business purposes, urging the police to approach him for his side of the story. They extend condolences to the victims' families and request privacy while expressing readiness to cooperate with authorities. Meanwhile, suspects in the case are undergoing a bail application, and the extradition process for related suspects arrested in Eswatini is underway.

15 More Arrested in University of Fort Hare Killings Investigation

Police have made significant progress in the investigation of the killings at the University of Fort Hare, with 15 additional arrests bringing the total number of apprehended suspects to 25, reports News24. The arrests, made over the Easter weekend in various provinces, encompass charges including fraud, corruption, kidnapping, murder, and attempted murder. Among the victims was the bodyguard of the university's vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhele Buhlungu, who was killed in January 2023. The suspects are expected to appear in court, with the national police commissioner affirming the task team's commitment to thorough investigation and justice.

