Kenya: Senator Cheruiyot Calls Out IG Koome for Failing to End Banditry in Kerio Valley

Nairobi — Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has called out Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome for failing to intensify efforts to restore peace in the Kerio Valley.

Speaking in Bomet, Kericho County, Cheruiyot criticized Koome for not taking significant action to address the ongoing violence in the area.

The Kericho Senator expressed dismay over the continued killings by bandits, deeming the situation unacceptable.

He emphasized that the office of the Inspector General of Police should operate independently and take responsibility for maintaining law and order.

"There is an individual we appointed to work as police IG called Koome, where did he go? How can you be Inspector General of Police and Kenyans are being killed and maimed every day? He should be speaking from Kerio Valley or resign," said Cheruiyot.

Cheruiyot questioned Koome's absence from the Kerio Valley, suggesting that the Inspector General should either address the situation directly or resign.

The Kerio Valley has witnessed a recent surge in banditry, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities.

President William Ruto convened a security meeting on Saturday to address the escalating violence in the North Rift region. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo, and Deputy Inspectors General of Police were among those in attendance.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has urged the National Government to bolster Operation Maliza Uhalifu in response to the insecurity, which has displaced hundreds of residents.

Since the launch of Operation Maliza Uhalifu, the government has recruited, trained, and deployed National Police Reservists to augment security forces in the region.

The operation, led by the police and supported by the military, aims to address the ongoing security challenges through a multi-agency approach.