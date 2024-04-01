Zimbabwean Trucker Detained in DRC After Horror Accident That Claimed 18 Lives

31 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Zimbabwean haulage truck driver employed by SMI Bulk Transport of South Africa, is reportedly under detention by authorities following a horrific accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) en route to Mokambo.

The driver identified as Jeremiah Kamuterera (37) is originally from Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province.

Reports from concerned drivers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) indicate that since he was involved in the fatal crash that claimed 18 lives, Kamuterera has been fighting a lone battle in foreign land.

"Despite the tragic incident, Kamuterera has allegedly not received assistance from his employers and needs urgent financial support to secure his release.

"The accident resulted in the loss of 18 lives and left six individuals with serious injuries. Kamuterera's current detention status and lack of assistance have raised concerns among his peers," a media report quoted an anonymous source.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get further information regarding the matter were fruitless by the time of publishing, save for a friend's confirmation of the tragedy and unenviable position Kamuterera finds himself.

It is believed that Kamuterera was previously detained at Mokambo Police Station, but it was not clear whether his case was taken to court or not.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.