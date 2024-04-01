Rwanda: 'Gone Too Soon' - Tributes Pour in After Amb Mukaruliza's Death

Following the death of Monique Mukaruliza, Rwanda's former ambassador to Malawi and Zambia and mayor of City of Kigali, Rwandans have been sening her family condolences and wished her to rest in peace.

Mukaruliza, who was the Minister of the East African Community between 2008 and 2013, passed away on Saturday, March 30, in the Belgian capital, Brussels, where she had been receiving treatment for about two weeks, according to her family.

Unity Club Intwararumuri, the fraternity of former and serving cabinet members and their spouses, described Mukaruliza as a person who served her country tirelessly.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Intwararumuri [torch bearer] Ambassador Monique Mukaruliza, who passed away on March 30, 2024, due to illness," Unity Club said in a statement posted on X.

"It is a great loss for the country, for Unity Club and for everyone who knew her. [Mukaruliza] worked tirelessly in her duties, and espoused the values of Intwararumuri.

"We stand with her family and friends during this mournful period."

She had been on March 12 appointed ambassador at large in charge of regional integration in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Prior to that, Mukaruliza was the coordinator of the Coordinator of Migration and Economic Development Partnership Coordination Unit (MEDP-CU) in the same ministry.

Mukaruliza was also the strategic advisor in the same ministry, a position she held from January 2021.

Among the people who have sent their tributes to Mukaruliza was Doris Picard Uwicyeza, who succeeded her as the coordinator of the MEDP-CU, Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ernest Rwamucyo, the High Commissioner to India Jacqueline Mukangira and CEO of Rwanda Cooperation Initiative and former ambassador to the Nordic countries Christine Nkulikiyinka.

"Heartbroken. We were lucky to experience your light," said Uwicyeza in a post on X, as she wished Mukaruliza's soul to rest in eternal peace.

The news of Mukaruliza's death was "heart-wrenching," said Amb. Rwamucyo.

"Amb. Mukaruliza [is] gone too soon! Such a warm and kind person. May her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace. Sincere condolences to the family."

"May her soul rest in eternal peace and may the Almighty Lord comfort her family during this trying time," Amb Mukangira said in a post on X.

Amb. Nkulikiyinka said: "I still can't believe it! Rest In Eternal Peace dear sister Amb Monique! I'm grateful for the opportunity to have known you! My condolences to the family!"

Mukaruliza served as Mayor of the City of Kigali from 2016 to 2017. During her tenure as mayor, Mukaruliza also served as the Chairperson of RPF-Inkotanyi in the City of Kigali.

From July 2013 - February 2016, Mukaruliza served as National Coordinator of Northern Corridor Integration Projects.

She also served as the Representative of the African Union in Sudan and Deputy Special Representative of the AU Commission Chairman to Sudan from 2005 to 2008.

Between 2001 and 2005, Mukaruliza served as Commissioner for Quality Assurance and later as Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, at Rwanda Revenue Authority.

Between 1998 and 2001, Mukaruliza, who was an accountant by training, was a financial analyst at Bank of Kigali. Before that, from 1995 to 1998, she was the head of finance and accounting at Village d'Enfants SOS, Rwanda.