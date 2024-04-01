Rwanda: Global Citizen Now Summit to Drive Action to End Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen NOW, a summit that aims to drive action to end extreme poverty, will take place in New York, USA on May 1 and 2, according to the organisers.

Hosted by Global Citizen, an international advocacy organisation, the 2024 edition of the summit seeks to focus on ideas for urgent action to achieve a world where everyone's basic needs are fulfilled, including access for all people to food, energy, healthcare, and education.

The summit convenes political, corporate, cultural, and philanthropic leaders "to act today and save tomorrow."

According to a statement from the organisers, the summit also aims to advocate for the flourishing of the world by pushing for increased climate financing and the phase-out of fossil fuels.

Additionally, it seeks to drive towards a future where every person and country can prosper through economic development, access to finance, innovation, and job creation.

President Paul Kagame was invited to the summit, according to the statement. However, his office says there is no confirmation of attendance at the moment.

On April 6, 2023, Kagame met with Hugh Evans, the founder and CEO of Global Citizen, for a discussion on potential areas of partnership.

And on December 6, 2023, Global Citizen hosted its inaugural Move Afrika concert in Rwanda, an event graced by the president.

The Head of State, accompanied by First Lady Jeannette Kagame, urged attendees to support Africa's health agenda and recognise the role of community health workers in advancing primary care.

Other political leaders expected to co-chair this year's Global Citizen NOW summit include Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana; Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas; Stefan Löfven, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; and Erna Solberg, former Prime Minister of Norway.

Co-chairs from the private sector include Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO at Verizon; Nir Bar Dea, CEO of Bridgewater Associates; Leon Kalvaria, Vice Chair of Client and Banking at Citi; Fran Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer at Cisco; Tshepo Mahloele, Founder and Chairman of Harith General Partners; Tim Mapes, SVP and Chief Communications Officer of Delta Air Lines; Diego Scotti, EVP and General Manager, Consumer Group, Global Marketing and Communications at PayPal; and Chris Stadler, Managing Partner of CVC Capital Partners, the statement reads.

Commenting on the upcoming summit, Evans said, "The world is standing at a crossroads and we have a choice: we can watch the impoverished go hungry, suffer through natural disasters, and die from preventable diseases, or we can take bold action to defeat poverty, defend the planet and course correct toward a more equitable future. We have the power to create a monumental impact this year, but only if we have the courage to stand up and take action now."

Danai Gurira, a Zimbabwean-American actress, playwright , Global Citizen, and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador said, "I have made it my mission to work to amplify underrepresented voices. I am very pleased to join this year's Global Citizen NOW action summit, and look forward to engaging in enriching conversations that generate immediate and impactful solutions to pressing issues and address the severe inequities facing the African continent."

The summit includes the Global Citizen Prize 2024 award ceremony, honouring five advocates profoundly impacting their local communities around the globe in the areas of gender equity, civic space, climate change, food and nutrition, and health and vaccines.

It also features the recipient of the Cisco Youth Leadership Award, a young person positively impacting the world using technology innovation.

According to the organisers, winners will be announced in April.