Kenya: COTU Reaffirms Support for Security Guards Amid Neglect Claims

Nairobi — The Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), Francis Atwoli, has criticized Fazul Mohamed, the Director General of the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), for his claim that the workers' union had disregarded the welfare of security guards in the nation.

Mohamed had alleged that COTU had neglected its responsibility to protect the interests and well-being of security guards, who are members of the union.

In response, Atwoli countered by accusing Mohamed of lacking an understanding of industrial relations practices.

"The Fazul-led body has been the greatest impediment to the enhancement of the rights and welfare of private security guards as COTU (K) has received numerous complaints on the same through our affiliate union, Kenya National Private Security Workers Union," Atwoli said.

While recognizing COTU's leading role in driving reforms within the private security sector, Atwoli expressed regret that Mohammed continues hijacking the process with ulterior motives.

"COTU (K) supports reforms aimed at benefiting workers and not individuals who might have plotted means of taking advantage of Private Security workers for personal gains and political reasons," Atwoli said.

Atwoli at the same time reaffirmed COTU's unwavering support for ongoing reforms within the private security sector, emphasizing the crucial role of collaboration between stakeholders in enhancing national security.

In 2024, the government implemented fresh regulations with the intent of enhancing the working conditions of security personnel.

These regulations mandate compulsory training, strict enforcement of minimum wage standards, and improved record-keeping practices within security firms.

Despite these measures, persistent challenges persist, with allegations surfacing that security companies are not consistently adhering to the regulations, particularly concerning minimum wage requirements.

Reports continue to highlight issues such as extended working hours, absence of benefits, and hazardous working environments within the sector.