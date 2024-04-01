South Africa: High Density Disruptive Operation Vala Umgodi Continues to Squeeze Criminal Activities to Zero Over Easter Weekend in Limpopo

press release

POLOKWANE — The High Density Disruptive Operation Vala Umgodi has made commendable breakthrough after arresting a total number of eighty-five suspects over the Easter weekend within the five districts.

These arrests were for various offenses that included possession and dealing in Illicit drugs as well as illicit cigarettes, robbery, contravention of immigration act, assault and contravention of liquor Act.

In addition the Police in Limpopo through Operation Vala Umgodi have arrested a total number of sixty-eight foreign nationals for contravention of immigration act, additionally twenty two illegal immigrants were refused entry at the Beitbridge Port of Entry and the Immigration Officers from the Department of Home Affairs have processed all the accused for a direct deportation back to their countries of origin.

During the execution of the Operation the Police have confiscated mining equipment that included jackhammers, shovels, spades, pick, and discovered stock piles abandoned at separate illegal mining sites in Sekhukhune District.

In another separate incident a donkey cart fully loaded with chrome was found on the road without the person in charge.

A 4 ton Isuzu tipper truck was recovered at illegal mining site with full load of sand without the driver at Seshego policing area in Capricorn District.

Three homemade wooden step ladders were destroyed by the members of the SAPS Border Policing Team at the Beitbridge Port of Entry which are believed to be used for unlawful crossing of Limpopo River between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The suspects are expected to appear before various Magistrate's Courts on Tuesday, 02 April 2024