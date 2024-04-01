South Africa: Thohoyandou Police Launch Manhunt for Husband Following Fatal Shooting of Wife

press release

POLOKWANE — Thohoyandou Police have launched a massive manhunt following the tragic murder of a 45-year-old woman by her husband during a church service sermon at Makonde Shadani village on Saturday, 30 March 2024, at about 18:00.

Reportedly, the suspect entered the premises while the congregation was engaged in worship and callously fired multiple shots at the victim, resulting in her untimely death.

The suspect, whose age is currently unknown, fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla following the abhorrent act. While the motive behind this appalling incident remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

The Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident, calling upon the Police to urgently track down the suspect and arrest him.

The Police are actively pursuing the suspect, and we urge anyone with relevant information that could aid in his swift apprehension to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Mashamba Mbangiseni at 079 424 3573, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or via the My SAPS App promptly.

Police investigations continue.