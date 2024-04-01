Namibia: Neka Elects New Leadership

Following an intense elective congress over the weekend at Otjiwarongo, the Namibia Exile Kids Association (Neka) has elected new leadership in defiance of Swapo's advice to halt the election amid allegations of infighting among candidates.

The new leadership includes Kadiva Hamutumwa as president, Sacky Nendongo as vice president, Elizabeth Shimwafeni as secretary general and Simubali Simubali as deputy secretary general.

On Sunday morning, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa wrote a letter urging the organisation to suspend its congress upon learning of reported internal discord among candidates, citing potential negative repercussions for Swapo.

"Your ugly campaigns at this time when we are just a few months before the elections will spill over to the Swapo party and will affect our party campaign negatively," Shaningwa wrote.

However, the Neka delegates went ahead and elected new leadership on Sunday evening.

The congress, which saw the participation of over 190 delegates, also established a central committee comprising 26 members, with regional coordinators automatically assuming membership as per the newly endorsed Neka constitution. In addition, a motion was passed to integrate four former/founding Neka members into the central committee