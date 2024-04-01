Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Bids Farewell to the Chinese Ambassador

Mogadishu, Somalia — Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the President of Somalia, bids farewell to Ambassador Fei Shengchao, praising his contributions to China-Somali historic relations.

The President, according to a statement by the presidency, emphasized the improved ties and collaboration under Ambassador Fei's leadership.

Ambassador Fei, for his part, thanked everyone for their warm welcome and fond memories of Somalia.

"I paid a farewell call to President Hassan Sheikh at Villa Somalia highly commending Somalia's progress in peace, stability, and development under the strong leadership of the President and reaffirming consistent China's support to Somalia in security and peaceful reconstruction," said the ambassador.

Also, the Chinese ambassador met with PM Hamza Abdi Barre who applauded his role during his tenure in strengthening cooperation between China and Somalia.