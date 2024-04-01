Uganda's Airforce Deputy Chief Stephen Kigundu Dead

1 April 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Entebbe — Brigadier General Stephen Kigundu, the Deputy Commandant of the Air Defense Forces is dead. The Defense Spokesperson, Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye announced Kigundu's demise in a brief statement issued on Sunday evening.

"Brigadier General Stephen Kigundu was well all day until in the evening of today (Easter Sunday) when he met his death in his bathroom," he said. He noted that the Uganda People's Air Defense Forces will miss Kigundu at this time when his services are badly needed.

"Our condolences go to the General's family, the Uganda People's Defense Air Forces, and the entire Uganda People's Defense Forces."

