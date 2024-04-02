Kenya: KQ Receives a Second Freighter, Boosting Capacity

Kenya's flag carrier has welcomed its second freighter, marking a key milestone as the Nairobi-based airline intensifies cargo operations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

The arrival of the Boeing 737-800 Freighter bolsters Kenya Airways' cargo fleet, elevating its total count to four and amplifying the carrier's freight capacity across diverse global routes.

These freighters are poised to capitalise on burgeoning opportunities spurred by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), facilitating trade both within and beyond the continent.

Allan Kilavuka, Group managing director and CEO of Kenya Airways, stressed the airline's commitment to progressively expanding its cargo business to meet its clientele's evolving needs and foster aerial possibilities.

KQ Cargo, Kenya Airways' cargo arm, will deploy the new freighter to key destinations including Sharjah and Dubai World Central in the United Arab Emirates, Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Dakar in Senegal, Lagos in Nigeria, Ndjamena in Chad, Mogadishu in Somalia, Mumbai in India, Free Town in Sierra Leone, and Monrovia in Liberia.

With a cargo capacity of 20 tonnes and a range extending up to 7 hours, the new addition augments the existing KQ Cargo fleet, which comprises one Boeing 737-800 and two Boeing 737-300 Freighters.

As part of its network expansion, Kenya's national carrier now operates direct cargo flights between Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and Mogadishu in Somalia.

In 2020, KQ initiated cargo flights between its base in JKIA and Sharjah, UAE, returning to Nairobi with general cargo.

The airline now services the route weekly, with the inaugural flight taking place on February 9 and plans to increase frequencies to twice weekly starting this month.