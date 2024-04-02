Rwanda: Rubavu - Authorities Warn Against Child Exploitation Through Street Begging

Authorities in Rubavu District have issued a warning about women who exploit their children for financial gain through street begging. While moving around Rubavu town, these women can be observed sitting on the streets, walking around, or even entering homes to beg for money or food. They carry their children and approach passers-by, asking for financial assistance by citing different family problems.

Olivier Dusingizimana, a construction casual worker in the town, has witnessed women using their children while begging around different areas of the town like Byahi, Rubavu sector.

He mentioned that some women choose not to work, some of whom, previously street vendors, are now beggars.

He said, "Beggars always go to Kizungu [the town's plushest neighbourhood], others cross into Congo. Some women are rejected from obtaining casual work in fields traditionally considered for men.

"I know people who don't employ women, saying they are not strong enough for tough jobs on construction sites," said Dusingizimana, adding that this pushes them to beg instead.

Beatrice Mukashyaka, 43, another Rubavu Sector resident and mother of four, mentioned that the issue had improved in 2013, but beggars are now reappearing on the streets of Rubavu.

"You'll find that a person is pretending to be living with disability when they're able to work, some have farms, and you'll find them even drinking in bars," she said.

"It is a poor mind-set and bad habit. They even insult you when they get nothing from you," Marie Claire Nirere, 39, a cross-border small trader, added. Women beggars are even seen within the neighbourhoods of the Rubavu sector during the day or at night.

Speaking to The New Times, Executive Secretary of Rubavu Sector, Emmanuel Blaise Harerimana, said the begging problem is being addressed in collaboration with local non-profit organisations, including Hand in Hand for Development, to link former street vendors and smugglers to financial institutions.

In Byahi Cell, a selling point was built for nearly 35 women for their goods like fruits and greens.

Harerimana disclosed that there are over 200 women who are divided into four groups, which were put together to change their mind-set and improve their social economic development.

"We recommend that they should remember begging is prohibited, they should get rid of such poor mind-set and a bad habit of relying on other people's capacity," he noted.

The group was supported with incremental capital and through agro-ecology and economic empowerment. 70 women are also being trained on post-harvest handling of vegetables, according to Patient Niyitegeka, Executive Director for Hand in Hand for Development (HIHD).

Pacifique Ishimwe, the Vice Mayor responsible for Social Affairs, revealed that some people are forcing their children with disabilities into begging.

"It is a crime to use a child, especially with a disability, when we're striving for education for all to make sure children are at school regardless of the challenges they face from their families or nature of their bodies."

According to Ishimwe, there are cases where the issue stems from families, and parents exploiting children as their saviours, using their disability.

"We have seen children attending school during the day and being exploited by their parents for street begging at night; such parents should be punished," Ishimwe added.

Article 691 of the 2012 law states that any person who uses, encourages, takes, or incites a child to beg, shall be liable to a term of imprisonment of one year to two years. The article adds that when the child used in begging has a physical or mental disability, the term of imprisonment shall be three years.