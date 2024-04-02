Rwanda: Kagame Backs Arsenal to Win Premier League

President Paul Kagame believes Arsenal still stand a chance to win the English Premier title despite their goalless draw against Manchester City.

Kagame, an avid fan of the London-based club, said that he watched the game held at Etihad stadium on Sunday, March 31, and welcomed the result despite the fact that club could not secure a victory.

"Yes, I followed it. When I have time, I enjoy watching such matches. I had time yesterday (Sunday) and watched the whole game," the head of state said in an interview with Radio 10 and Royal FM on Monday, April 1.

"That [0-0 draw vs Manchester City] was not what we were hoping for. But in football, you don't always get the results you want. Let's wait and see how the rest of the season plays out."

The draw saw Arsenal drop to second place with 65 points, trailing Liverpool who moved at the top of the table after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1. Pep Guardiola's Man City remain in their place with 64 points.

Asked about Arsenal's title chances, Kagame said, "They still have a chance of winning the Premier League title, though it won't be easy."

"A win (against Manchester City) yesterday could have made them clear favorites to win the Premier League, but they still have a chance if they keep pushing forward."

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are chasing their first Premier League title in 20 years since the 2004 'Invincibles'.

Aside the Premier League, Arsenal also continue their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League as they prepare to host Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals first leg on April 9 before traveling in Munich for the second leg a week later.

Asked about the Gunners' chances in the Champions League, Kagame said, "It's difficult to say for certain, but they've shown strong form in the league, and that could give them an edge in Europe."