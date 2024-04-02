Namibia: Environment Ministry Records 28 Rhinos Poached This Year

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has recorded 28 rhinos poached in Namibia from January to date.

This was announced on Monday in a media statement by ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda.

"It is concerning to note that 19 were poached in the Etosha National Park, of which 10 were discovered during dehorning operations throughout the month of March," he said.

Muyunda added that poaching at Etosha is particularly concerning because this is the flagship park and has a high concentration of rhino conservation and other high value species, making it a major attraction for tourists.

"On the basis of the current situation and the urgency, an assessment is being undertaken in Etosha to establish the full extent of the problem," he said.

Muyunda added that an urgent high-level meeting by the ministry with the security clusters has been called to dissect the matter.

The ministry also confirmed recent reports of four white rhinos poached on a private farm in the Otjozodjupa region. This brings the total of rhinos poached in private farms in the country to five for the year.

"Additionally, three rhinos were poached in rhino custodianship farms and one in the Kunene region, bringing the overall total to 28 for the year, consisting of 19 black and nine white rhinos," Muyunda said.

He added that Namibia has not recorded any elephants poached so far in 2024.