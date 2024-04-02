South Africa: Fort Hare Murders - - Ex-SAPS Member, 14 Suspended University Workers Arrested

analysis

The latest development brings the number of those arrested to 25, for the murders and attempted murder that are believed to be linked to a tender corruption syndicate.

Police have announced the arrest of 15 more people as part of the investigation into murder and attempted murder cases at Fort Hare University.

Sources close to the investigation said a former South African Police Service member now working in the security sector and 14 suspended staff members were arrested over the weekend. The staff members, including some in senior roles, were still going through disciplinary proceedings at the time of their arrest, the sources said.

They include a human resources director, a supply chain manager and a member of the security and protection services team at the university, they added.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the national task team assigned to investigate the incidents made the arrests.

"This brings the number of those arrested in this case to 25 suspects," she said.

Law enforcement had arrested the additional suspects in various provinces over the Easter weekend, including Gauteng, the Eastern and Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. They faced charges ranging from fraud and corruption, to kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.

They are expected to appear in the Dimbaza Magistrates' Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said the task...