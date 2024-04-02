Egypt, Us Working Toward Attaining Regional Peace, Stability - Us Diplomat

26 March 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

US Minister Plenipotentiary for Media and Cultural Affairs at the US Embassy in Cairo Robin Haroutunian said that Egypt and the US are working together to achieve peace and stability in the region.

This came during a Sohour banquet organized by the US diplomat and his spouse for Egyptian journalists Monday night.

Haroutunian hailed the strategic partnership and cooperation between Egypt and the US in several fields, particularly at the cultural level.

He praised efforts of Egyptian journalists in covering events and developments of cooperation relations between Egypt and the US, especially in the domains of education, training and honing skills.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.