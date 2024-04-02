Egypt, Us Working Toward Attaining Regional Peace, Stability - Us Diplomat

US Minister Plenipotentiary for Media and Cultural Affairs at the US Embassy in Cairo Robin Haroutunian said that Egypt and the US are working together to achieve peace and stability in the region.

This came during a Sohour banquet organized by the US diplomat and his spouse for Egyptian journalists Monday night.

Haroutunian hailed the strategic partnership and cooperation between Egypt and the US in several fields, particularly at the cultural level.

He praised efforts of Egyptian journalists in covering events and developments of cooperation relations between Egypt and the US, especially in the domains of education, training and honing skills.