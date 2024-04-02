South Africa: Water Woes Escalate Amidst Damning Report - South African News Briefs - April 2, 2024

Water Woes Escalate Amidst Damning Report

Fourteen million people across four provinces, including Johannesburg, face escalating water shortages and disruptions as Rand Water, Africa's largest water utility, struggles to meet demand, reports News24. The utility's aging infrastructure is unable to keep pace with the need for potable water, exacerbated by excessive urban consumption that surpasses the Integrated Vaal River System's capacity, from which Rand Water sources its water. With Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project delayed until late 2027, officials warn of ongoing water challenges. Rand Water admits to exceeding its extraction license, pumping more water from the Vaal River than permitted. As demand continues to rise, coupled with issues like power failures and vandalism, the utility's systems are strained, leading to frequent shortages. The situation highlights the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades, with Rand Water committing billions over the next five years to address these concerns.

Farmer Arrested for Fatally Shooting Suspected Poacher

A 35-year-old man was tragically shot and killed on a farm in Bethal, Mpumalanga, allegedly by a farmer who suspected him of illegal hunting, reports IOL. The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, resulted in the victim sustaining fatal injuries, with the accused farmer apprehended at the scene with a suspected firearm. Police recovered three empty cartridges and arrested the 48-year-old farmer, who is set to appear in court. The provincial police commissioner has strongly condemned the incident, commending swift police action. In a separate incident, a security guard was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder in Delmas, Mpumalanga, after police found a woman with gunshot wounds on a farm premises.

No Evidence of Ramaphosa's Influence on Farm Break-in Probe

The lead investigator in the Public Protector's Phala Phala investigation claims that there is no evidence suggesting President Cyril Ramaphosa influenced the handling of a break-in on his farm, reports News24. The investigation, prompted by former spy boss Arthur Fraser's allegations, cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing but found procedural lapses in the investigation led by his security chief. Despite charges against suspects in the burglary, none of the Presidential Protection Service officials involved have faced criminal charges. The investigation also addressed allegations of Ramaphosa's involvement in farming activities and ethical misconduct, concluding that his actions did not interfere with his official duties. The African Transformation Movement is challenging some of these findings, but the investigator defends the thoroughness and impartiality of the investigation, highlighting the Public Protector's engagement with various institutions and individuals to uncover the truth.

