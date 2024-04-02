Kenya: Fullcare Medical to Hire 1,800 Kenyans As It Unveils Garment Facility At Tatu

Nairobi — 1,800 Kenyans are set to benefit from employment opportunities after Fullcare Medical, a medical garment production company, began operations in Tatu City, Kiambu County.

The firm also plans to absorb an additional 7,000 Kenyans into its workforce subsequently.

Its founder, Lu Jianguo, announced that the corporation will leverage technology for optimal production to meet demands.

"Our selection of Kenya and Tatu City SEZ for our investment reflects our belief in the transformative power of collaboration," Jianguo said.

"This state-of-the-art facility, leveraging cutting-edge solar technology for sustainable manufacturing, is poised to export USD 60 million of medical goods annually while catering to the local market's needs," he added.

On his part, Tatu City developer Stephen Jennings asserted that the investment is poised to create jobs for many Kenyans.

"Tatu City SEZ is attracting record foreign direct investment to Kenya," Jennings stated.

"As Kenya's first mixed-used SEZ, Tatu City has already attracted USD 2.5 billion in investment from more than 78 businesses -- many of them global leaders in their fields, from healthcare and food and beverage production to call centers and software engineering."

Tatu, a special economic zone (SEZ), hosts more than 78 local, regional, and global businesses that are operational or under development.

Some of them are CCI Global, Heineken, Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, Freight Forwarders Solutions, ADvTECH, Friendship Group, and Davis & Shirtliff, among others.

The SEZ has become popular for firms and individuals as it offers a range of incentives, including VAT zero-rating, import and stamp duty exemptions, and 10 percent corporate tax for the first 10 years and 15 percent for 10 years thereafter.