Kenya: 10 Dead in Multiple Accident On Mombasa-Nairobi Highway

Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
2 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Ten people, including a 2-year-old toddler, lost their lives following a multi-vehicle collision on Monday night on Mombasa highway.

Police said the accident occurred at around 8:30 pm in Salama area along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Dr. Jane Mwende, the Medical Superintendent at Sultan Amud Sub-county Hospital, said that nine bodies were taken to the facility by the police on Monday night.

A child, who was among victims in critical condition, succumbed to injuries.

Twelve people were admitted to the hospital with injuries, with some requiring further medical attention at Makindu Hospital, she said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

