Kenya: 10 Dead in Multiple Accident On Mombasa-Nairobi Highway

Nairobi — Ten people, including a 2-year-old toddler, lost their lives following a multi-vehicle collision on Monday night on Mombasa highway.

Police said the accident occurred at around 8:30 pm in Salama area along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Dr. Jane Mwende, the Medical Superintendent at Sultan Amud Sub-county Hospital, said that nine bodies were taken to the facility by the police on Monday night.

A child, who was among victims in critical condition, succumbed to injuries.

Twelve people were admitted to the hospital with injuries, with some requiring further medical attention at Makindu Hospital, she said.