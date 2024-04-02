Kenya: One Dead As Easy Coach Bus Ferrying Chavakali Boys School Students Overturns in Kisumu

Kisumu — One student died and several others sustained injuries after an Easy Coach Bus, ferrying Chavakali Boys High School students to Nairobi, was involved in a road accident in Kisumu.

The students, who had closed for the April holidays, had hired the bus for their journey to Nairobi when the accident occurred at the Coptic area, a notorious black spot along the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

Charles Kisiengo, the base commander of Kondele police station, said it was a self-involving accident. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a roundabout before the Mamboleo junction.

"We responded well in time and managed to pull out the trapped students, unfortunately, we lost one," he said.

The injured students were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Police said 33 students were admitted, with 30 at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital and three at Nightingale Hospital.

According to eyewitness Stephen Wasuna, the bus fell with a loud thud, alarming nearby residents. Locals assisted the police in rescuing the trapped students, who were then transported to the hospital using police vehicles and ambulances.

"I was in my house when I heard a loud bang and when we rushed to check we found the bus had overturned," he said.

The deceased student's body has been preserved at the hospital morgue for further procedures. Additionally, the authorities have towed the vehicle involved in the accident to Kondele police station for ongoing investigations.