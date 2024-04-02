Kenya: Over 400,000 Kenyans Benefit From KRA's Tax Amnesty Programme

2 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Over 400,000 Kenyans have as of March 26 this month benefited from the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA's) Tax Amnesty Programme.

The Authority noted that the waiver is only applicable to taxpayers with penalties and interest with no principal taxes owing and those with unpaid principal tax accrued up to December 31, 2022.

"The tax amnesty applies to periods up to December 31 2022, on condition that all outstanding principal taxes are settled and all pending or unfiled returns are filed," stated KRA.

KRA introduced the initiative last year following the passage of the Finance Act, 2023, targeting to reduce the overall debt portfolio through debt collection and increase the revenue collected from amnesty.

It aims to increase the filling rate and encourage more taxpayers to opt for alternative dispute resolution.

KRA, however, warned that after June 30, 2024, any penalties and interest related to unpaid principal tax or unfilled returns will not be vacated.

"If you have outstanding principal tax, reach out to a KRA to guide you on a flexible payment plan. There will be no Amnesty, Waiver, or write-offs on penalties and interests after June 30 2024. Act Now!," KRA warned.

