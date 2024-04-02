Kenya: President Ruto At UDA HQs for Talks Over Impending Elections

Nairobi — President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua were at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Headquarters for a meeting Tuesday to address key matters concerning the upcoming elections.

Originally planned for December, the UDA elections were postponed to April 12, with a staggered schedule extending to April 26.

Tuesday's meeting holds significant importance as it will determine whether the elections will proceed as planned or face further postponement.

There is a growing sentiment among party members to delay the polls once more, allowing ample time for thorough preparations.

The outcome of Tuesday's meeting will not only decide whether the elections will proceed but will also outline the logistical details if the decision is made to move forward.

Additionally, there will be discussions regarding the possibility of staggering the elections again, considering the party's initial plan to hold them nationwide on a single day in December.

In a press release issued on November 19, UDA announced the decision to postpone the elections from December 9 to April 12, 19, and 26, respectively.

The deliberation, led by President William Ruto and the National Steering Committee, aimed to ensure adequate preparation and smooth execution of the electoral process.