Kenya: Women At the Helm - Recounting the 2nd Edition 'What Women Want' Summit

The second edition of the 'What Women Want' (WWW) Summit in Nairobi witnessed an impressive gathering of over 3000 women hailing from various backgrounds, not only from the local scene but also from international spheres.

The event, spanning three dynamic days from March 22 to March 24, served as a beacon of empowerment, drawing women together for a collective journey of learning, sharing, and networking.

Against the backdrop of Nairobi's bustling cityscape, the summit provided a greatl platform where women from diverse walks of life converged to explore, discuss, and strategize on matters crucial to their advancement.

From entrepreneurs to corporate leaders, educators to activists, the summit created an inclusive space where every participant's voice resonated, echoing the shared goal of achieving gender equality and empowerment.

The keynote address was delivered by Juanita Mramba, EABL Head of Sustainability, who emphasized the significance of empowering women across all spheres of life. The pivotal role of corporate organizations in supporting initiatives fostering an environment where women can thrive was stressed.

The importance of empowering women was highlighted by Mramba, stating, "Empowering women isn't just a moral imperative; it is also a strategic one. Through our #SheWalks" platform, we firmly believe that by investing in women's empowerment, we unlock untapped potential, ensure inclusivity, drive economic growth, and foster a more just and prosperous society for everyone."

The #SheWalks" platform, in partnership with the inaugural WWW Summit in 2023, aimed to inspire inclusion and create opportunities for women to learn and grow through networking, embodying Johnnie Walker's aspiration to inspire bold, progressive steps.

Organized by Pink Media, the WWW Summit brought together diverse supporters, focusing on women's empowerment. Attendees engaged in workshops, panel discussions, and networking events covering vital topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, career advancement, self-care, and achieving work-life balance.

Pink Media Founder and WWW Summit host, Pinky Ghelani, stated, "Our aim with the WWW Summit is to provide a dynamic platform where women from all walks of life can come together, share experiences, and empower each other to reach new heights.

By the end of the summit, attendees left feeling inspired, empowered, and equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to take the next step toward achieving their goals." The summit coincided with International Women's Day, commemorated on March 8th, and occurred annually in March.