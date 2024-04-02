Sudan: Fatal Illness Grips West Darfur Camp

Kandobi Camp / Adré — Troubling reports originating from the Kandobi camp in West Darfur suggest the emergence of a new epidemic, which is believed to be responsible for the recent significant increase in mortality rates within the displacement camp.

According to testimonies from displaced individuals in the camp yesterday, people are experiencing a new flu-like illness resulting in a severe loss of appetite and difficulty speaking, underscoring the urgent need for medical attention in the absence of adequate healthcare facilities on-site.

A displaced individual told Radio Dabanga, the rapid spread of illness since last week, resulting in tragic deaths among vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

Reports also indicate there have been a notable increase in the number of miscarriages among expectant mothers, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis within the camp.

Displaced residents called on the humanitarian organisations for urgent intervention to address the escalating health emergency and prevent further loss of life.

There continues to be a steady stream of families fleeing the Kandobi camp and seeking refuge in the city of Adré in eastern Chad.

Escalating security concerns and persistent militant attacks are cited as the primary drivers of displacement.