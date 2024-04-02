Kenya: Royal Nairobi End Five-Year Drought for Trophy At 99th Tannahill Shield Tournament

Nairobi — Royal Nairobi Golf Club ended their five-year drought for the Tannahill Shield Tournament when they clinched yesterday's 99th edition with 39 points at the end of a three-day thrilling event at their club on Sunday evening.

The hosts were closely followed by Western who carded 38 points in second, Muthaiga clinched third place with 36 points as last year's defending champions, Sigona, dropped to fourth with 33 points.

Royal Nairobi's heroes were Njogu Kung'u and Korby Gatiramu who beat Western's Ken Serem and Nelson Koech 4-3, as well as Paul Ichangi and Paul Ngugi won 3-2 against John Kaimenyi.

Jetinder Thethy and Abner Onsomu were 4-2 losers to Edwin Murungi and Fidhelis Kimanzi whereas George Esichu and Edwin Kinisu went down 7-5 to Kaash Padam and Morgan Kipkurui.

Royal Nairobi topped the first round with 14 points, before ceding the lead to Western who carded 16 points in the second round.

Nonetheless, the hosts came back blazing in the third round with 11 points, one ahead of second placed Limuru Country Club who had 10.

Even though Raliways topped the ultimate round 11 points, Royal Nairobi's seven points was enough to secure them the shield.

This year's participating teams included Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Country Club, Karen Country Club, Vetlab Sports Club, Railway Golf Club, Western Kenya, Mombasa Golf Club, Limuru Country Club and the defending champions Sigona Golf Club.