Uganda: One Arrested As Police Foil Cattle Theft in Mbale City

Mbale central police have arrested a 30-year-old man and impounded Prado Tx allegedly used in transporting suspected stolen cows within and around Bugisu sub-region.

A bull and a cow were recovered from the vehicle.

The operation unfolded in the early hours of Easter Sunday, following intelligence regarding a suspicious vehicle Reg. No. UBD 798L, believed to be involved in the illicit transportation of stolen cattle.

Officers swiftly mobilized and pursued the vehicle from Kilulu Cell, Nabweya Ward, Northern Division in Mbale city to Kilulu center, where the suspected thieves attempted to unload the stolen livestock.

However, upon realizing they were being trailed, the suspects accelerated away, prompting a dramatic chase by law enforcement in which gunshots were discharged amidst the pursuit in an attempt to deflate the tyres.

The pursuit continued until Buwamwangu Cell in Bukonde ward, where two occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Despite attempts to evade capture, police managed to apprehend one suspect identified as Kikonde Ceaser,a resident of Hospital Cell, North Central Ward, Northern Division in Mbale City.

Additionally, a cow, a bull, two phones and two national IDs belonging to individuals from Hoima Municipality and Wakiso District were recovered from the vehicle.

The impounded vehicle is currently parked at the police yard as investigations proceed.

Elgon regional police spokesperson Rogers Taitika confirmed the incident.