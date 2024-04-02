Uganda: Bobi Wine, Winnie Kiiza Criticise Museveni Anti-Corruption Easter Message

In his Good Friday message, Museveni praised religious leaders for condemning corruption and urged them to continue their fight against this pervasive problem.

Winnie Kiiza and Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, have criticised President Museveni's message on corruption and his supposed efforts to combat the vice in the country.

He emphasized the destructive consequences of corruption and referred to corrupt individuals as "parasites hindering the nation's progress".

Museveni highlighted the historical commitment of his political party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), to fighting corruption.

He claimed personal involvement in combating corruption among chiefs, teachers, medical staff, and veterinarians since the 1960s.

He mentioned the establishment of administrative government structures, such as the District Commissioner (DC), County chief, and Gombolola chief, aimed at enabling citizens to oversee government activities in their respective areas.

However, Museveni expressed concern that these anti-corruption measures are not being effectively utilised. He called for greater accountability from elected officials and suggested that religious leaders take a keen interest in this matter.

In response, Winnie Kiiza, the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, stated, "Even corruption laughs at your efforts to eradicate it."

Her comment reflects skepticism about Museveni's ability to effectively address corruption in the country.

Just last week, Mr Museveni responded to public expose of gross corruption in Parliament by going to Speaker Anita Among's Bukedea home town where he not only defended her and Parliament but also accused those exposing the vice of being "agents of foreigners".

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), accused Museveni of being the primary force behind corruption in the country.

He referred to Museveni as the "chief architect, chief priest, and midwife of corruption".

"You, Mr. Museveni, are the chief architect, chief priest, and midwife of corruption in Uganda," said Kyagulanyi.

He emphasised the deeply rooted nature of corruption under Museveni's leadership and argued that eradicating corruption can only be achieved by removing Museveni and his alleged criminal regime from power.

Kyagulanyi believes that the fight against corruption will only be effective once Museveni is no longer in control.

He also criticised Museveni for allegedly protecting and promoting corrupt individuals within his administration, accusing him of endorsing officials despite overwhelming evidence against them.

Kyagulanyi accused Museveni of engaging in and encouraging political corruption, including voter bribery and manipulation of political opponents.

He claimed that Museveni has misused state resources for personal gain, bribing political, religious, and cultural leaders who should be working to improve the lives of the Ugandan people.