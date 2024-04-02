Eritrea: Deputy Commander of Russian Naval Force Arrives in Massawa

1 April 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

- As part of the Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties between the Russian Federation and Eritrea a senior delegation led by Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonove, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, arrived in Massawa in the late afternoon hours today.

The delegation was accorded warm welcome by General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports as well as Army Commanders.

In related news, the naval officials of the Russian Pacific Fleet frigate, Marshal Shaposhnikov, that is on a port call to Massawa, visited the Martyrs Cemetery, the Massawa museum, and also conducted friendly football competition with the team of the Eritrean Naval Force.

