Rwanda: Players Abroad - Bizimana and Ntwari Shine Again As Rwatubyaye Sees Red

Depsite struggling to find the back of the net, it wasn't a bad week for Rwandan players plying their trade in foreign clubs as the likes of Djihad Bizimana, Fiacre Ntwari, Samuel Gueulette and others continue to excel for their respective teams.

It was, however, a weekend to forget for centre back Abdul Rwatubyaye who was sent off although his side held on to take the win home as they push to reclaim the top sport in the Macedonian topflight league.

Times Sport presents to you a comprehensive wrap up of how Rwandan players performed abroad over the weekend.

Ukraine

Amavubi captain Djihad Bizimana enjoyed another 90 minutes of action for title chasing FC Kryvbas who traveled to Avanhard Stadium to beat Veres Rivne 2-0 on Sunday, March 31.

Belgium

Teenager Hakim Sahabo replaced Colombia international Steven Alzate in the 85th minute as his club Standard Liege suffered an embarrassing 5-1 mauling at the hands of Gent.

In the First National League, midfielder Samuel Marie Gueulette played full throttle for league leaders Raal La Louviere who thrashed Lokeren Tremse 3-0 at Stade Communal du Tivoli on Saturday, March 30.

France

In the French Ligue 1, right back Warren Kamanzi was an unused substitute as his side Toulouse thrashed Clermont Foot 3-0.

In the CFA League , centre back Bryan Ngwabije was not in the ASF Andrezieux team which lost 1-0 to SC Toulon.

Switzerland

Joel Mugisha is expected to feature on Monday, April 1, when his side Young Boys face Yverdon Sports. Johan Marvin Kury is still injured and won't be in the Yverdon Sports game.

Sweden

Lague Byiringiro replaced Calvin Kibuye in the 77th minute as Sandviken IF received a 4-0 thumbing at the hands of Landskrona BoIS in match day 1 of the Swedish second tier. Yannick Mukunzi missed the game through back injury.

Rafael York is expected to start for Gefle when they welcome Helsingborg on Monday, April 1.

In the third tier, Kaleleo Wimbabazi came in for Sierra Leone star Michael Kargbo in the 80th minute as his team Pitea OF held Assyriska FF to a 1-1 draw.

Also, Torre Rafael played full time for Orebro Syrianska who drew 1-1 with Stockholm Internazionale.

Macedonia

Central defender Abdul Rwatubyaye was sent off in the 81st minute for a second bookable offense as his club FC Shkupi thrashed Vardar 3-0. Both teams ended the game with 10-men each.

Netherlands

Winger Noam Emeran could get some minutes on Monday, April 1, when his team FC Gronningen visit FC Emmem in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

USA

Striker Innocent Nshuti replaced James Thomas in the 60th minute as One Knoxville FC who beat South Georgia Tormenta 1-0 in match day 3 of the American third tier League.

Latvia

Dylan Georges Maes did not make the Jelgava match day squad which lost 1-0 to Mette

South Africa

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari kept a clean sheet for TS Galaxy in the South African DSTV Premier League as they beat Amazulu 2-0.

Kenya

Arthur Gitego saw 90 minutes of action for AFC Leopards who pipped Shabana FC 1-0 in the Shield Cup.

Iraq

Playmaker Djabel Manishimwe was not in the Al Quwa match day squad as they lost 2-1 to Duhok in the Iraqi Stars League.

Friendly Games

Ange Mutsinzi captained FK Jerv and played full duration as his side played a 2-2 draw with Flekkeroy in Norway.