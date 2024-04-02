Rwanda: Easter Celebration - Gospel Singers Entertain Fans At Ewangelia Concert

The Ewangelia Easter Celebration concert brought together people of different ages to celebrate the resurrection of Christ and support the distribution of Bibles across Rwanda.

The concert took place on Sunday, March 31, at BK Arena. The Archbishop of Kigali, Cardinal Antoine Kambanda and many other church leaders graced the event.

Starting off with Alarm Ministries, the choir were the first performers to come on stage singing one of their famous songs 'Yanyishyuriye', bringing the crowd to their feet. Among other songs they performed that the crowd the cheered on was 'Ayi Gitare cy'Imana'.

Shalom Choir from ADEPR Nyarugenge helped the audience to praise and worship during a performance that got many off their seats. Singing some of their famous songs like 'Nzirata Umusaraba' and 'Muri Iyisi' got the crowd singing along with them during the entire performance.

Up next, was Catholic choir Christus Regnat singing a famous song 'Allellua' and the whole crowd chanted, followed

'Nibutse ko udukunda', 'Uhoraho Nyirimpuhwe' and 'Umunsi w'Uhoraho'.

A suprise performance from Elie Bahati was among the highlights of this Easter concert celebration as he led the audience in worship and joyfully dance to his good music. He is well known for his famous song 'Uko Ngusabira'.

Choir Jehovah Jireh in high spirits uplifted the crowd's energy during their time on stage. Their songs 'Kugira Ifeza' and 'Turakwemera' among others were among the songs that helped the crowd enjoy the performance.

Renowned couple James and Daniella, were among the singers that the crowd were excited to see and they gave their the best performance during their time on stage. Their songs 'Mutangabugingo', 'Narakijijwe', 'Yesu Agarutse', and 'Yongeye Guca Akanzu' made their performance one of the best for the night.

The last performer of the night was famous gospel singer Israel Mbonyi and fans and as expected fans were on their feet the entire time that he was on stage. Some of the songs he performed were 'Nina Siri' and ' Ndashima' among others.

The concert was closed by a prayer from Cardinal Antonie Mbanda.

The concert was organized by Rwanda Bible Society with the aim of increasing Bible distribution within Rwandan communities.

One of their objectives, they shared, is to reach the visually impaired, with the completion of a Braille Bible in August 2023.