Somalia: Somali President Visited Front-Line Positions in Central Regions

1 April 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Harardhere, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud paid visits to Harardhere town in the Mudug area and El-dher district in the Galgadud region on Monday, joined by the Galmudug leader, federal legislators, and the Minister of Defense.

According to government sources, the delegation's visits to these two critical sites were part of the escalating military operations in central Somalia.

President Mohamud met with elders and other community members to discuss military operations and the recapture of remaining al-Shabab-controlled territories.

On March 22, UNHCR reported that more than 7,000 people had been displaced in the central Galmudug district in just four days.

The displacement follows the withdrawal of Somali military forces from numerous locations beginning March 10, 2024, resulting in a power vacuum that led to al-Shabab recapture.

Last year, the Somali government launched military operations to retake several critical districts in Galmudug, including Ba'adweyn, Amara, Aad, and Hiinlabi, southern Mudug.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.