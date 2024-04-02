Southern Africa: Angola Gets Sixth Position in the Easter Tournament

Luanda — The national senior men's roller hockey team lost Sunday to Spain, 4-5, leaving them in sixth place in the 69th edition of the Montreux Tournament (Switzerland).

At half-time it was a two-goal draw.

In a well-balanced duel, Angola was winning until the final moments, but allowed to lose by one goal.

In the previous edition, in 2019, the Angolan team was in fourth place.

Later today, France and Italy will play for third place, while Argentina and Portugal will compete for first place at 9:30 pm.

Of the five games played, the national team beat Montreux Hc, 5-2, and Switzerland, 3-2.

The defeats were against Argentina (3-7), Italy (3-5) and Spain (4-5).

The Easter tournament serves as a precursor to the World Championship, taking place in Navarra (Italy), in September. WR/MC/DOJ