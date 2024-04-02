Angolan in Movies Nominated for the 'Africa Magic' Award

Luanda — Angolan camerawoman and production designer Eltina Gaspar participated in two films that were nominated for the 10th edition of the "Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards", taking place on May 11th this year, in Nigeria.

These are the films 'The 11th Commandment' and 'Mfumukazi'. The first portrays the story of a humble and religious young woman, who, faced with the vicissitudes of life, is drawn into the world of prostitution, while the second tells of a forbidden love between the king and his servant, whose passion is threatened by the queen's evil deeds.

For DStv Angola, the recognition achieved by these films is a source of pride, as it reflects the exceptional skills, dedication, talent and creativity of Eltina Gaspar, as well as the commitment of other colleagues who contributed to the success of these works, according to a press release to which ANGOP had access today, Sunday.

The document also states that the nomination of the films demonstrates the hard work of the Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) team, where the Angolan producer was part of as a student in the class of 2023 at the Zambia Academy.

Born on February 12, 1994, in the province of Luanda, Eltina Gaspar is a young filmmaker who has skills in the areas of photography direction and video editing.

She is one of the first Angolan women to join Multichoice Talent Factory, where she found a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth.

During her training at MTF, she explored areas such as art direction, screenwriting and production, which helped shape her promising career.

The Angolan filmmaker won her first prize as Best Director in the Shortcutz Luanda MeetsEco Jovens competition, held in February this year. AMC/QCB/DOJ