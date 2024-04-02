Somalia: Somali PM Says Completion of the Constitution Is a Step Towards the Country's Progress

Mogadishu — Hamza Abdi Barre, Somalia's Prime Minister, attended a ceremony to celebrate the ratification of the four chapters of the Constitution, which were voted by both Houses of Parliament on Saturday.

The Prime Minister stated that the completion of the Constitution is a significant step forward that the Somali people are proud of, and that now is the time for the Somali people to unify for the country's progress.

"The government is determined to listen to those who have concerns, but it is unacceptable to interfere with the decisions made by the institutions of the country," stated Hamza Abdi Barre, the prime minister.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that any action that weakens Somali national unity and solidarity will never be tolerated.

"We are at a time of togetherness, not of division. Today, the entire planet is moving as one. We don't have time for additional disagreements. We have been struggling for nearly four decades.

Barre delivered this remark at an iftar gathering in Mogadishu attended by the Parliament Committee, members of both chambers, and the two committees in charge of drafting the first four chapters of the country's Constitution.