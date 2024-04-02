South Africa: Phaahla Visits Limpopo Following Crash That Claimed 45 Lives

2 April 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, is scheduled to visit Limpopo to oversee the progress of the efforts to identify human remains and repatriate the victims of the Botswana bus crash that happened over the Easter weekend.

This after the bus that was travelling from Molepolole in Botswana to Moria in Limpopo, to celebrate Easter, plunged off the bridge along the Mmamatlakala Pass on Thursday last week.

The tragic crash claimed 45 Easter pilgrims, with an eight-year-old being the sole survivor.

According to a statement, the Minister will also interact with the eight-year-old and visit the scene of the incident.

Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, and other senior officials will join Phaahla.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also conveyed his condolences to Botswana and the family and friends of the deceased.

"President Ramaphosa extended his sympathies in a call to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana and pledged the continued support of the South African government during this time of need for the people of Botswana," a government statement read.

Meanwhile, President Masisi expressed gratitude for the cooperation received from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), as well as from provincial and local government structures.

