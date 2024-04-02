South Africa: Eskom Applies Electricity Tariff Increase

2 April 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The price of electricity will increase this week, following Eskom's implementation of its new electricity tariff of between 12.72% and 12.74%.

This after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) determined the increases in December last year.

The increases are as follows:

  • Local authority tariff charges: 1 July 2024 - 30 June 2025: 12.72%
  • Eskom direct customers: 1 April 2024 - 31 March 2025:
    • All tariff charges except the affordability subsidy charge: 12.74%.
    • Homelight 20A: 12.74%.
    • Affordability subsidy charge: 25.24%

"The average increase applied to the key industrial and urban tariffs will be 13.29% due to the increase in the affordability subsidy charge. The affordability subsidy charge is raised as a subsidy to the Homelight 20A tariff and is determined by NERSA. This charge exists due to historically lower Homelight 20A tariff increases and is paid by the non-municipal large industrial and urban tariffs.

"There are no tariff structural changes for 2024/25, however, Eskom is considering a tariff restructuring submission to NERSA for implementation in 2025/26," the power utility said.

