Egypt: President El-Sisi Takes Constitutional Oath for New Presidential Term

2 April 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the inauguration ceremony of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for his third term as president of the republic, following his victory in the 2024 presidential elections by 89.6%, is held at the House of Representative's headquarters in the Administrative Capital.

The new administrative capital witnesses the inauguration events starting with the president taking the constitutional oath before the parliament in its new headquarters in the administrative capital. This session will mark the actual opening of the new parliament building. The session will begin with the Speaker of the House of representatives reading the message received by the council, including the decision of the body regarding President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's victory for a new presidential term.

The session is held at the new headquarters of the House of Representatives in the administrative capital, where President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi takes the constitutional oath before the members of the House of Representatives, in the presence of several guests and public figures. This is followed by the president delivering a speech to the nation, after which the president leaves the parliament headquarters.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.