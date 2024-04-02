Egypt: President El-Sisi Takes Constitutional Oath for New Presidential Term

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the inauguration ceremony of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for his third term as president of the republic, following his victory in the 2024 presidential elections by 89.6%, is held at the House of Representative's headquarters in the Administrative Capital.

The new administrative capital witnesses the inauguration events starting with the president taking the constitutional oath before the parliament in its new headquarters in the administrative capital. This session will mark the actual opening of the new parliament building. The session will begin with the Speaker of the House of representatives reading the message received by the council, including the decision of the body regarding President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's victory for a new presidential term.

The session is held at the new headquarters of the House of Representatives in the administrative capital, where President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi takes the constitutional oath before the members of the House of Representatives, in the presence of several guests and public figures. This is followed by the president delivering a speech to the nation, after which the president leaves the parliament headquarters.