Egypt: President El-Sisi Takes the Constitutional Oath for a New Presidential Term

President El-Sisi takes his constitutional oath today, Tuesday April 2nd, in the new headquarters of the House of Representatives, at the New Administrative Capital for the first time.

President El-Sisi's new presidential term will officially begin on April 3rd and will last for the coming 6 years.

The New Parliament's Headquarters

The new Egyptian Parliament building, which is scheduled to witness the inauguration ceremony of President Sisi for a new term, is an icon of modern urbanism in Egypt, and the building won the American "ENR" magazine award as the best international project in the category of government building projects.

It was built on an area of 26 acres, equivalent to 109,000 square metres, and consists of a ground floor and eight recurring floors with a height of 65 metres. It contains a main hall that can accommodate 1,000 members, and offices for 3,200 employees.

It includes two domes, the first a metal middle dome with a diameter of 50 metres, and the second a concrete upper dome with a diameter of 57 metres. It is surrounded by 6 doors, including 2 main doors and 4 subsidiary doors, and includes a fire station and an electromechanical services building.

President El-Sisi won a Third Term

It is worth noting that last December, the Supreme Presidential Elections Committee announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had won the position of President of the Republic for a new presidential term with a vote rate of 89.6% and a total of 39 million and 702 thousand votes.

The First Term

The Egyptians witnessed the celebration of the inauguration of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as President of the Republic, in his first term, on the evening of Sunday, June 8, 2014, at the Al-Qubba Presidential Palace.

The Second term

On June 2, 2018, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was sworn in as president of the country before the House of Representatives for a second presidential term in the presence of a number of public figures and ministers.

Taking the Oath

Article 144 of the Egyptian Constitution stipulates that the President of the Republic, before assuming his duties, shall take the following oath before the House of Representatives: "I swear by God Almighty to faithfully preserve the republican system, to respect the Constitution and the law, to fully look after the interests of the people, and to preserve the independence of the Republic. The homeland, its unity and territorial integrity."

Activities

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi arrived at the New Administrative Capital, where he will be sworn in as president for a new six-year term.

Speaker of the House of Representatives El-Gebaly received El-Sisi Upon his arrival at the new capital where the national anthem was played.

State officials, including Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Head of the General Intelligence Service (GIS) Abbas Kamel, and Speaker of the Senate Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razek are attending the event.

Also present are the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayyeb and Pope Tawadros II, the Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafy El-Gebaly commenced the parliamentary session at the new capital in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony. All members of the House of Representatives are attending the session, which also witness the official opening of the new parliament headquarters.

President El-Sisi takes the presidential oath at the new parliament, pledging: "I swear by Almighty God to faithfully uphold the republican system, respect the constitution and the law, fully uphold the interests of the people, and safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the nation."

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafy El-Gebaly delivered a speech in parliament, stating that this day "marks a milestone in the New Republic."

He emphasized the unprecedented turnout of people at the ballot boxes during the presidential elections to re-elect El-Sisi.

President El-Sisi delivered a speech after taking the oath, thanking the Egyptian people for entrusting him with another presidential term.

"I reaffirm my commitment to continuing the journey of nation-building and fulfilling the aspirations of the esteemed Egyptian people in building a modern democratic state that excels in science, industry, urban development, agriculture, literature, and the arts."

During his speech, El-Sisi outlined the objectives of national work for his new term, encompassing politics, foreign affairs, economic reforms, social protection, and urban development.

He pledged to continue strengthening well-balanced relations with all nations, while Egypt maintains its role in promoting global peace, security, and development.

Additionally, he vowed to deepen national dialogue and implement its recommendations across various domains, with a particular focus on empowering political and democratic participation, especially among the youth.

El-Sisi emphasized the commitment to adopting strategies that maximize Egypt's economic resources and capabilities.

Moreover, he stated that the state would embark on comprehensive institutional reforms aimed at ensuring financial discipline and achieving effective governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafy El-Gebaly concluded the parliament session following President El-Sisi's oath-taking.

President El-Sisi arrived at the People's Square in the new capital, where the national anthem was played, and he reviewed the honor guard. He then placed a wreath of flowers on the memorial and signed the guestbook.

The People's Square is located to the right of the executive authority headquarters (the Governmental District) and to the left of the legislative authority (the House of Representatives and the Senate), with the Presidential Palace also nearby.

The square features the world's tallest flagpole in its centre, reaching a height of 201.9m, according to the Guinness World Records.

The square's memorial monument located at the end of the square facing the Presidential Palace. It is designed with a Pharaonic style in terms of columns and decorations, consisting of two parts in a circular shape, with the names of Egypt's martyrs inscribed on them throughout history, covering an area of 45,000 square meters and featuring four buildings to welcome dignitaries.

This memorial monument comprises two arches, one eastern and one western, each consisting of 42 circular columns resembling the lotus flower, with 21 front columns and 21 rear columns bearing the names of the names of God Almighty, in addition to 34 square columns, 17 front and 17 rear, inscribed with the names of martyrs.