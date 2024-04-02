Uganda: Stringent Scrutiny of Eateries in the Offing After Cooked Genitalia Incident

Kampala Metropolitan Police say they have arrested two individuals, including the eatery owner and the waitress to help with investigations.

Police are investigating a piece of meat allegedly found in food resembling a young boy's penis.

Kampala Metropolitan Police say they have arrested two individuals, including the eatery owner and the waitress to help with investigations.

Ronald Bwemage lodged a complaint on Thursday about an object he found in food bought from an eatery on Buganda Road in Kampala.

The Central Police station in Kampala took the alleged body part for examination to confirm if it was a body part. Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident.

"We have submitted it to pathology experts to inform us on what this could be, but the two suspects are still in our custody" says Owoyesigyire.

Mariam Namugerwa, the eatery owner, and Josephine Nakawojja, a waitress, have been arrested to help with the police investigations.

However those working around this place at Buganda Road denied the allegations, saying it might be a ploy to sabotage their colleague's business.

Kampala Capital City Authority's Manager Health inspection, Education and Sanitation Henry Kaula outlined its certification process for food-related businesses.

Kaula said the health unit inspects premises and personnel twice annually before issuing certificates of compliance.

He adds that places like restaurants, eateries, hotels, bar, water sources, among others, are inspected to make sure they meet minimum health standards.

The directorate of health does health education, sanitation and in the event that the owner fails to adhere, KCCA moves to the next step of warning them before using the enforcement arm.

"Those who fail to meet requirements results in warnings and closure, but Some Kampala eateries, especially those on streets, operate illegally without licenses," says Kaula.

Residents are advised to avoid substandard eateries to safeguard their health.

The investigation continues, with police awaiting further findings to determine the next course of action.