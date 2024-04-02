Mozambique: Terrorists Set Up Road Block At Entrance to Mucojo

Maputo — Islamist terrorists have set up a road block on the road leading to the Mucojo administrative post, in the district of Macomia, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, in order to stop anyone entering or leaving the region, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique.

According to local residents, cited by the paper, the situation makes life difficult for those who want to cross, especially because the terrorists have put up a gate and they demand documents as if they were official authorities.

"There, life is moving along. the price of rice is going up, but not fish, because there are no buyers, but the terrorists don't want to play games, they control it fully, there at the entrance (to Mucojo) ', he said. "They've put up a gate, and are demanding to see documents, as if they were the police'.

"Things get worse when the victims are not from Cabo Delgado. Then they suspect they're government agents on a reconnaissance mission', he added.

The sources also say that the terrorists have established norms that consist of people complying with the rules of Islam, such as observing fasting during Ramadan, and banning the consumption of alcohol.

"In recent days, they have established their bases from the southern end of Mucojo to the administrative post of Quiterajo, where they are travelling with a vehicle stolen in Quissanga district', a source said.

Even after the authorities warned the population to evacuate, supposedly to make room for an offensive by government forces in Mucojo and Quiterajo, the terrorists remained in the area and from there they are launching new incursions against Quissanga and Quirimba island.