Egyptian President Sisi Sworn in for Third Term

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in Tuesday for his third term as leader of the Arab world's most populous nation, in the country's new $58bn administrative capital in the desert east of Cairo.

In power for the past decade, the 69-year-old former army chief will remain as president until 2030.

Speaking in front of parliamentarians, Sisi vowed to "remain faithful to my work, my eyes seeing only your interests and this country's".

As Egypt has battled a deep economic crisis with the help of billions in overseas loans and investments, he pledged "to realise the aspirations of the Egyptian nation to build a modern, democratic state".

Sisi won last December's election with 89.6 percent of the vote against three relative unknowns, after opposition challengers were sidelined or jailed.

This six-year term is set to be his last, unless he again ushers through a constitutional amendment prolonging his tenure.

A former defence minister, Sisi rose to power on the back of mass protests against Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, who was deposed in 2013.

Sisi was first elected president the following year, then again in 2018, both times with around 97 percent of the vote.

Pundits have speculated about an impending cabinet reshuffle, which the government has not yet announced.

Old President, new capital

The New Administrative Capital megaproject, where Sisi was sworn in, is about 45 kilometres east of the current capital Cairo. Sisi has has poured billions into Egypt's infrastructure, but has been criticised for massive debt-fuelled spending.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cairo's foreign debt bill has more than tripled over the past decade to a record $165 billion, according to central bank figures, while foreign currency reserves stand at $35 billion.

For the past two years, Egypt has struggled to contain the fallout of a punishing economic crisis that has seen the currency lose two-thirds of its value and inflation soar to a record 40 percent last year.

In the first quarter of 2024, however, Egypt saw an influx of over $50 billion in loans and investment deals, which Cairo has said will ease dire foreign currency shortages and revitalise the economy.

The United Arab Emirates announced in February a $35-billion land development deal for Egypt's Ras al-Hikma, which the International Monetary Fund said could "help Egypt rebuild buffers to deal with future shocks".

A flurry of agreements followed, with the IMF more than doubling a $3-billion loan, and the European Union and World Bank pledging fresh financing.

(with newswires)