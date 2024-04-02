Mozambique: Authorities Ban Entry of Dangerous Dogs

2 April 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's National Livestock Development Directorate has announced a ban on the entry into the country of dangerous breeds of dogs, as well as cross-bred offspring of uncommon breeds, "without duly justified reasons.'

According to a statement from the directorate, the ban aims at protecting public health, since the presence of dangerous dogs in the country has led to incidents such as bites, attacks and aggression leading to injuries, amputations and even death.

The National Livestock Development Directorate has issued a list of dangerous breeds, including: pitbull terrier, rottweiler, American Staffordshire terrier, tosa inu, St Bernard, bull terrier, akita inu, Doberman pinscher, kangal, bull mastiff, breeds resulting from crossing with wolves, Australian Shepherd, Siberian Husky, and Chow-Chow.

Some of these breeds, such as pitbulls and rottweilers, are notoriously aggressive, and have been responsible for the deaths of children in several countries.

However, according to the document, the measure does not extend to the public services (the army and the police). The dogs may be allowed for certain reasons "as guide and companion for disabled people, disaster protection and rescue services.'

The import of these dogs into the country is also allowed for private security services, but "it is forbidden to breed them in Mozambique, except for their continued use within the same organization that imported the parents.'

