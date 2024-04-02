Tunisia: Defence Minister Visits Borj El Amri Aviation School

Minister of National Defence, Imed Memmich, on Monday evening, visited the Borj El Amri aviation school (BAAS) in Manouba, where he inspected the officer cadets' working, living and study conditions.

The minister took note of data on the current academic year and the development of mechanisms and methods for training cadets in the field of aviation.

He praised the efforts of those in charge of this military educational institution to develop its performance in accordance with international standards in the field of quality training, according to a statement issued by the Ministry on Tuesday.

Memmich reiterated the ministry's full support for this institution and its commitment to provide all the necessary technical and human resources to continue fulfilling its mission and enhancing its visibility nationally and internationally.

The Minister called on the school's military personnel and cadets to work harder and study more diligently in order to consolidate the noble military values, while promising to improve living conditions and social support.