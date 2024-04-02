Namibia: Over 1900 Pensioners Registered for the Debt Relief Programme

The City of Windhoek's newly launched debt relief programme has already made a significant impact drawing over 1900 pensioners, effectively wiping out a staggering total of N$524 million in overdue electricity and water bills, City spokesperson, Cillie Kapolo recently revealed.

The programme was launched to lessen the financial burden of overdue municipal bills on senior citizens due to difficult economic financial situations while also increasing financial flexibility.

To be considered eligible for the programme residents must be 60 years or older or must have turned 60 on or before 30 November 2023. Pensioners who meet the requirements are eligible for a 100% write-off of their capital and interest amount accumulated until 30 November 2023.

Kapolo explained the key component of the debt relief programme is to transition to prepaid water and electricity meters streamlining future payments and consumption, preventing future debt accumulation, and encouraging responsible consumption.

Furthermore, the installation of prepaid water and electricity meters in their homes requires the consent of the pensioner to be eligible. There are two payment options available, either paying the full amount upfront or setting up a reasonable five-year payment plan.

Registration for the programme began on 15 February continuing until 15 April 2024 with the City setting venues for registration across the city. Registration can be done at: the City of Windhoek Head Office on weekdays from 08:30 to 16:30, Katutura Customer Care (opposite Shoprite Katutura), and Ombili Customer Care Centre open on Saturdays from 08:30 to 15:00.

" By offering a complete write-off of outstanding municipal debts, the programme not only alleviates the immediate financial stress on pensioners but also reflects a broader commitment to social welfare," Kapolo concluded.