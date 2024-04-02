Egypt: Sisi Awarded 2024 Pam Prize As Champion of Peace

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) has proudly announced President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt as the first recipient of the 2024 PAM Prize, distinguished as the "Champion of Peace."

This esteemed accolade is presented annually by PAM to individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions across various fields including political, socio-economic development, environmental protection, culture, and interreligious dialogue in the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions. These efforts contribute significantly towards fostering peace and prosperity in these areas.

President El Sisi's selection as this year's laureate comes in recognition of his exceptional leadership and contributions towards achieving peace in the Gaza Strip.

His instrumental role in securing a ceasefire, facilitating the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and negotiating the release of hostages have been particularly highlighted as major achievements.

Through these actions, President El Sisi has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing stability and peace in the region.

Egypt's efforts under President El Sisi's leadership have been closely aligned with the United Nations Charter and its Resolutions, emphasizing the country's dedication to providing humanitarian assistance, advocating for sustainable peace solutions, and preventing any further escalation of conflict. This underscores Egypt's vital role in maintaining international and regional peace and security.

The formal presentation of the PAM Prize to President El Sisi will occur during the Opening Session of the 18th PAM Plenary Session, which is set to take place on May 15, 2024, in Braga, Portugal.

This ceremony will celebrate President El Sisi's exemplary leadership and significant contributions towards fostering cooperation and peace in the Mediterranean region, marking a significant acknowledgment of his efforts in promoting regional stability and dialogue.