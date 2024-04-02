Egypt: President El - Sisi Visit to Jordan

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi expected to head to Jordan, Monday to meet with King Abdullah II, and discuss developments in in Gaza Strip, along with bilateral relations between the two countries.

The discussion included the consolidation of distinguished relations between the two countries, Presidency Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said on his official Facebook page.

The talks, he added, deal with the developments in Gaza and the ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II warned against the dangerous consequences of any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, saying that reaching a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip is a must.

President El-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II reaffirmed their categorical rejection of the displacement of the Palestinians outside their territories and their commitment to the two-state solution, which envisages the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the basis for a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi returned to the homeland after a visit to the Jordanian capital, Amman, and talks with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.