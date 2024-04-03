Zimbabwe: Coach Wants Lady Chevrons to Maintain Momentum

Blessing Malinganiza — Lady Chevron's coach, Walter Chawaguta, is hoping that his charges will carry the winning momentum from the African Games to the ICC T20 World Cup Global qualifiers set to be held in Dubai at the end of this month.

Zimbabwe is part of 10 teams that will battle it out for the remaining two slots at the ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted by Bangladesh later this year.

And after winning the inaugural edition of cricket at the African Games, the Zimbabwe senior women's cricket team coach, Chawaguta is hoping to have his charges carry the winning momentum to the global qualifiers.

"Winning the Gold medal at the African Games was a huge boost for us as it gave the team the momentum that we needed going into the qualifiers.

"One thing I know having gone to the qualifiers a few times is that you need the momentum," said Chawaguta.

Having been drawn in Group B of the qualifiers together with Ireland, Netherlands, Vanuatu, and UAE, Chawaguta feels the group is not as easy as it looks, admitting that it will be a mountain to climb.

"Every single game has to be taken seriously.

"We played Ireland last time and we lost by four runs and we are aware of what we need to overtake them and we have teams like Vanuatu and UAE, who cannot be taken lightly.

"We need to approach the games with the seriousness that they deserve," said the Lady Chevrons gaffer.

Chawaguta has been excited by the return of some senior players from injury ahead of the qualifiers.

"And like I said when we lost to Ireland here (Zimbabwe) we were missing some of our batters but they are now back.

"And I am happy that we should be having a full strength side and I do believe we stand a chance (of qualifying)," said Chawaguta.