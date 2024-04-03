Rwanda: Beekeepers Get Tips On Smart Hive Technology to Increase Honey Production

The University of Rwanda's African Center of Excellence in Internet of Things (ACEIoT) on March 30, conducted an awareness session for beekeepers associated with cooperatives in Huye District for the newly invented Smart Bee Hive Technology (SBHT). This technology was developed to enhance beekeeping activities and ultimately boost honey production.

SBHT is a technology that tracks temperature, humidity, sound, and movement inside and outside the hives. By utilising sensors, beekeepers can remotely control these parameters through their smartphones.

The technology which got funding from the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), is being implemented in partnership with NARADA Electronics Limited, a Rwandan private company dedicated to embedded systems development, training, and consultancy.

Elias Ntawuzumunsi, a doctorate student at the African Centre of Excellence in the Internet of Things (ACEIoT), who invented the device said this was the opportunity to even get ideas on how to improve this technology before commercialisation.

Ntawuzumunsi explained, "The device is equipped with a digital siren to deter animals and intruders, smoke detectors to notify beekeepers of forest fires, and an air ventilation system to protect bees exposed to harmful external air." Ntawuzumunsi was inspired by the significance of honey for health and the observed untapped potential in Rwanda's beekeeping industry.

After getting to know the functionality of the device, beekeepers expressed interest in the use of the device once at their disposal. Munyaneza Wellars, one of the beekeepers from the KOPABUHU cooperative, finds this device addresses key issues such as lack of adequate information about hive conditions, theft of honey produce, and colony health monitoring.

He said, "During the rainy season, most of the bees die due to humidity. With this technology, we will be able to monitor this ahead of time and take actions to avoid the loss."

He added, "If possible for smartphone owners, you can include the feature where instead of getting only an alarm, we even get an image of the object passing by the beehive so that we know how to deal with it."

One device costs Rwf 150,000. Assoc. Prof. Damien Hanyurwimfura, the Principal investigator of the project and the Director of ACEIoT, said they are aware that this might not be affordable to everyone but promised to advocate for incentives so that all beekeepers can afford it.

"We will continue to mobilise more funds for the improvement of the device, multiplication, and affordability," he noted.

"NARADA LTD in collaboration with the involved researchers at ACEIoT will continue to update the product adding more features as suggested by beekeepers before commercialisation," he added.

With funding from the partnership for skills in applying sciences, engineering, and technology (PASET) with the Africa Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF) under the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), the African Center of Excellence in Internet of Things (ACEIoT) at the University of Rwanda has been working on the "Smart Bee Hive Technology" project for the past two years.

Through the partnership with Africa Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF) for applied sciences, engineering, and technology, knowledge of the device has already been disseminated to more than 50 beekeepers.