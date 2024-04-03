Rwanda: Pnl Recap - Ngendahimana Delays APR's Title Glory, Ani's Form Continues and More

It was an intriguing match day 25 of the Primus National League which produced 17 goals across the match centres over the weekend.

Etoile de l'Est, Rayon Sports and AS Kigali were the only teams which won away from home while at least a goal was scored in each of the games eight fixtures.

Times Sport takes a look five things we learnt from the weekend round of games.

Ngendahimana's goal extends APR's title wait

APR could sooner or later lift the league title with just five games left to play.

The army side would have been crowned champions if Rayon had lost to Mukura VS but Ngendahimana's winner for the Blues made Thierry Froger to wait one more time.

The talented defensive midfielder has always delivered in big games whenever called upon.

Although he is not a regular starter, Ngendahimana has on various occasions proved himself as an important player when he is given the chance. Against Mukura, he was outstanding and capped a great day with a superb header that win the day for the Blues.

ALSO READ: Ngendahimana scores winner as Blues pip Mukura VS in Huye

Etoile's resurgence continues

Etoile de l'Est beat Gasogi United 1-0 in a crunch game on Saturday, March 30. The Ngoma-based club has had an outstanding run recently and they could be on the verge of avoiding relegation should they keep their top form.

They still lie at the bottom of the table with 22 points and they are trailing Bugesera FC and Sunrise who above them in 15th and 14th places with 24 and 26 points respectively. A win against Gorilla FC in Ngoma on Tuesday would see them leapfrog Bugesera FC as long as they slip against Marines in Rubavu on Thursday.

Considering the current form, there is hope in Etoile's dressing room that the team can survive relegation.

Muhazi's impressive midfield

Muhazi United's central midfield pair of Joseph Sackey and Richard Ndayishimiye were superb on the day as they controlled the game and dominated APR FC from the department.

The duo exerted their influence on the game as the likes of Taddeo Lwanga struggled. The partnership between Sackey and Ndayishimiye is among the best in midfield in the league this season so far and they were crucial to club's 1-1 draw on Saturday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Sunrise slam into poor form

Jackson Mayanja started his Sunrise job on a bright note going nine games unbeaten.

However, the club has been poor in their recent games and they are now finding themselves into real danger of dropping into relegation zone should the Ugandan tactician struggle to quickly turn the results around.

Sunrise lost 2-0 to AS Kigali on Sunday and it is about time they start getting their acts together because any defeat again might be costly.

Rahman Rukundo's magic continue

The Amagaju attacking midfielder hit double figures over the weekend with his 10th league goal for the newly-promoted side when they beat Marines 1-0.

The Burundian import has been phenomenal and he is one of the reasons why Amagaju are safe from relegation as it normally pertains to the big team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With his output so far this season, one of the big teams could snatch him in the coming transfer window.

Ani showing his pedigree

The Nigerian striker was on target against over the weekend as Bugesera FC played out a 2-2 draw against Etincelles. His goal saw him extend his Primus National League tally to 14 as he leads the golden boot race with a goal ahead of countryman Victor Mbaoma who also broke his goal drought after his goal against Muhazi United.

Bugesera FC are struggling defensively but, offensively, Ani gets the job done.

Whether Bugesera survive or not, the leading league top scorer will certainly attract the attention big teams, chasing his services in the June transfer window.